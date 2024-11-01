Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

Times from today's Shootout for the Lenovo Grande Premio de Sao Paulo Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:08.899 139.904 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:08.928 0.029 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:09.153 0.254 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:09.219 0.320 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:09.257 0.358 6 Russell Mercedes 1:09.443 0.544 7 Gasly Alpine 1:09.622 0.723 8 Lawson RB 1:09.941 1.042 9 Albon Williams 1:10.078 1.179 10 Bearman Haas No Time 11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:09.941 12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:09.964 13 Perez Red Bull 1:10.024 14 Colapinto Williams 1:10.275 15 Bottas Stake 1:10.595 16 Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.978 17 Ocon Alpine 1:11.052 18 Tsunoda RB 1:11.121 19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:11.280 20 Zhou Stake 1:12.978