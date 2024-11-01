Site logo

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

01/11/2024

Times from today's Shootout for the Lenovo Grande Premio de Sao Paulo Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:08.899 139.904 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:08.928 0.029
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:09.153 0.254
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:09.219 0.320
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:09.257 0.358
6 Russell Mercedes 1:09.443 0.544
7 Gasly Alpine 1:09.622 0.723
8 Lawson RB 1:09.941 1.042
9 Albon Williams 1:10.078 1.179
10 Bearman Haas No Time
11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:09.941
12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:09.964
13 Perez Red Bull 1:10.024
14 Colapinto Williams 1:10.275
15 Bottas Stake 1:10.595
16 Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.978
17 Ocon Alpine 1:11.052
18 Tsunoda RB 1:11.121
19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:11.280
20 Zhou Stake 1:12.978

