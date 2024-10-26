Site logo

Mexico City Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
26/10/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:16.492 125.870 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:16.551 0.059
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:16.832 0.340
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.003 0.511
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.060 0.568
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.232 0.740
7 Tsunoda RB 1:17.302 0.810
8 Russell Mercedes 1:17.341 0.849
9 Magnussen Haas 1:17.474 0.982
10 Lawson RB 1:17.494 1.002
11 Albon Williams 1:17.511 1.019
12 Bottas Stake 1:17.639 1.147
13 Colapinto Williams 1:17.712 1.220
14 Perez Red Bull 1:17.787 1.295
15 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.798 1.306
16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:17.819 1.327
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.900 1.408
18 Ocon Alpine 1:18.324 1.832
19 Zhou Stake 1:18.428 1.936
20 Gasly Alpine 1:18.454 1.962

