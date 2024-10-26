Mexico City Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:16.492 125.870 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:16.551 0.059 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:16.832 0.340 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.003 0.511 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.060 0.568 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.232 0.740 7 Tsunoda RB 1:17.302 0.810 8 Russell Mercedes 1:17.341 0.849 9 Magnussen Haas 1:17.474 0.982 10 Lawson RB 1:17.494 1.002 11 Albon Williams 1:17.511 1.019 12 Bottas Stake 1:17.639 1.147 13 Colapinto Williams 1:17.712 1.220 14 Perez Red Bull 1:17.787 1.295 15 Alonso Aston Martin 1:17.798 1.306 16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:17.819 1.327 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.900 1.408 18 Ocon Alpine 1:18.324 1.832 19 Zhou Stake 1:18.428 1.936 20 Gasly Alpine 1:18.454 1.962