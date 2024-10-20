United States Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Pirelli United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:32.330 133.570 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.361 0.031 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.652 0.322 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.740 0.410 5 Piastri McLaren 1:32.950 0.620 6 Russell Mercedes 1:32.974 0.644 7 Gasly Alpine 1:33.018 0.688 8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.309 0.979 9 Magnussen Haas 1:33.481 1.151 10 Perez Red Bull No Time 11 Tsunoda RB 1:33.506 12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:33.544 13 Ocon Alpine 1:33.597 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.759 15 Lawson RB No Time 16 Albon Williams 1:34.051 17 Colapinto Williams 1:34.062 18 Bottas Stake 1:34.152 19 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.154 20 Zhou Stake 1:34.228