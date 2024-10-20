Site logo

United States Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

20/10/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Pirelli United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:32.330 133.570 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.361 0.031
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:32.652 0.322
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.740 0.410
5 Piastri McLaren 1:32.950 0.620
6 Russell Mercedes 1:32.974 0.644
7 Gasly Alpine 1:33.018 0.688
8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.309 0.979
9 Magnussen Haas 1:33.481 1.151
10 Perez Red Bull No Time
11 Tsunoda RB 1:33.506
12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:33.544
13 Ocon Alpine 1:33.597
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.759
15 Lawson RB No Time
16 Albon Williams 1:34.051
17 Colapinto Williams 1:34.062
18 Bottas Stake 1:34.152
19 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.154
20 Zhou Stake 1:34.228

