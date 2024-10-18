Site logo

United States Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

NEWS STORY
18/10/2024

Times from today's Shootout for the Pirelli United States Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.833 132.847 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:32.845 0.012
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.059 0.226
4 Norris McLaren 1:33.083 0.250
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:33.089 0.256
6 Hulkenberg Haas 1:33.183 0.350
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.378 0.545
8 Magnussen Haas 1:33.398 0.565
9 Tsunoda RB 1:33.802 0.969
10 Colapinto Williams 1:34.406 1.573
11 Perez Red Bull 1:34.244
12 Lawson RB 1:34.284
13 Gasly Alpine 1:34.363
14 Stroll Aston Martin No Time
15 Alonso Aston Martin No Time
16 Piastri McLaren 1:34.881
17 Ocon Alpine 1:34.917
18 Albon Williams 1:35.054
19 Bottas Stake 1:35.148
20 Zhou Stake 1:36.472

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms