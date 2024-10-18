United States Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

Times from today's Shootout for the Pirelli United States Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.833 132.847 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:32.845 0.012 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:33.059 0.226 4 Norris McLaren 1:33.083 0.250 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:33.089 0.256 6 Hulkenberg Haas 1:33.183 0.350 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.378 0.545 8 Magnussen Haas 1:33.398 0.565 9 Tsunoda RB 1:33.802 0.969 10 Colapinto Williams 1:34.406 1.573 11 Perez Red Bull 1:34.244 12 Lawson RB 1:34.284 13 Gasly Alpine 1:34.363 14 Stroll Aston Martin No Time 15 Alonso Aston Martin No Time 16 Piastri McLaren 1:34.881 17 Ocon Alpine 1:34.917 18 Albon Williams 1:35.054 19 Bottas Stake 1:35.148 20 Zhou Stake 1:36.472