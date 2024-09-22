Singapore Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Ricciardo RB 60 1:34.486 116.956 mph 2 Norris McLaren 48 1:34.925 0.439 3 Leclerc Ferrari 46 1:35.371 0.885 4 Piastri McLaren 48 1:35.745 1.259 5 Verstappen Red Bull 59 1:35.967 1.481 6 Tsunoda RB 53 1:36.393 1.907 7 Sainz Ferrari 15 1:36.561 2.075 8 Albon Williams 13 1:36.888 2.402 9 Gasly Alpine 46 1:36.927 2.441 10 Russell Mercedes 30 1:37.047 2.561 11 Colapinto Williams 35 1:37.262 2.776 12 Hamilton Mercedes 43 1:37.393 2.907 13 Magnussen Haas 52 1:37.425 2.939 14 Zhou Stake 47 1:37.461 2.975 15 Hulkenberg Haas 35 1:37.470 2.984 16 Perez Red Bull 33 1:37.477 2.991 17 Bottas Stake 46 1:37.524 3.038 18 Alonso Aston Martin 54 1:37.741 3.255 19 Stroll Aston Martin 36 1:37.851 3.365 20 Ocon Alpine 48 1:37.964 3.478

Check out our Sunday gallery from Marina Bay here.