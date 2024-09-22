Site logo

Singapore Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

22/09/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Ricciardo RB 60 1:34.486 116.956 mph
2 Norris McLaren 48 1:34.925 0.439
3 Leclerc Ferrari 46 1:35.371 0.885
4 Piastri McLaren 48 1:35.745 1.259
5 Verstappen Red Bull 59 1:35.967 1.481
6 Tsunoda RB 53 1:36.393 1.907
7 Sainz Ferrari 15 1:36.561 2.075
8 Albon Williams 13 1:36.888 2.402
9 Gasly Alpine 46 1:36.927 2.441
10 Russell Mercedes 30 1:37.047 2.561
11 Colapinto Williams 35 1:37.262 2.776
12 Hamilton Mercedes 43 1:37.393 2.907
13 Magnussen Haas 52 1:37.425 2.939
14 Zhou Stake 47 1:37.461 2.975
15 Hulkenberg Haas 35 1:37.470 2.984
16 Perez Red Bull 33 1:37.477 2.991
17 Bottas Stake 46 1:37.524 3.038
18 Alonso Aston Martin 54 1:37.741 3.255
19 Stroll Aston Martin 36 1:37.851 3.365
20 Ocon Alpine 48 1:37.964 3.478

Check out our Sunday gallery from Marina Bay here.

