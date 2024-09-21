Singapore Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:29.525 123.437 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.728 0.203 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.841 0.316 4 Russell Mercedes 1:29.867 0.342 5 Piastri McLaren 1:29.953 0.428 6 Hulkenberg Haas 1:30.115 0.590 7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.214 0.689 8 Tsunoda RB 1:30.354 0.829 9 Leclerc Ferrari No Time 10 Sainz Ferrari No Time 11 Albon Williams 1:30.474 12 Colapinto Williams 1:30.481 13 Perez Red Bull 1:30.579 14 Magnussen Haas 1:30.653 15 Ocon Alpine 1:30.769 16 Ricciardo RB 1:31.085 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.094 18 Gasly Alpine 1:31.312 19 Bottas Stake 1:31.572 20 Zhou Stake 1:32.054