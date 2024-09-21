Site logo

Singapore Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

21/09/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:29.525 123.437 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.728 0.203
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:29.841 0.316
4 Russell Mercedes 1:29.867 0.342
5 Piastri McLaren 1:29.953 0.428
6 Hulkenberg Haas 1:30.115 0.590
7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.214 0.689
8 Tsunoda RB 1:30.354 0.829
9 Leclerc Ferrari No Time
10 Sainz Ferrari No Time
11 Albon Williams 1:30.474
12 Colapinto Williams 1:30.481
13 Perez Red Bull 1:30.579
14 Magnussen Haas 1:30.653
15 Ocon Alpine 1:30.769
16 Ricciardo RB 1:31.085
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.094
18 Gasly Alpine 1:31.312
19 Bottas Stake 1:31.572
20 Zhou Stake 1:32.054

