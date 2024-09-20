Singapore Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:30.727 121.802 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.785 0.058 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:31.356 0.629 4 Tsunoda RB 1:31.468 0.741 5 Piastri McLaren 1:31.474 0.747 6 Ricciardo RB 1:31.478 0.751 7 Russell Mercedes 1:31.488 0.761 8 Perez Red Bull 1:31.598 0.871 9 Albon Williams 1:31.650 0.923 10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.667 0.940 11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.709 0.982 12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.750 1.023 13 Magnussen Haas 1:31.793 1.066 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.957 1.230 15 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.021 1.294 16 Colapinto Williams 1:32.057 1.330 17 Ocon Alpine 1:32.119 1.392 18 Gasly Alpine 1:32.222 1.495 19 Zhou Stake 1:32.359 1.632 20 Bottas Stake 1:32.786 2.059