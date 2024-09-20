Site logo

Singapore Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
20/09/2024

Times from today's second free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:30.727 121.802 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.785 0.058
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:31.356 0.629
4 Tsunoda RB 1:31.468 0.741
5 Piastri McLaren 1:31.474 0.747
6 Ricciardo RB 1:31.478 0.751
7 Russell Mercedes 1:31.488 0.761
8 Perez Red Bull 1:31.598 0.871
9 Albon Williams 1:31.650 0.923
10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.667 0.940
11 Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.709 0.982
12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.750 1.023
13 Magnussen Haas 1:31.793 1.066
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.957 1.230
15 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.021 1.294
16 Colapinto Williams 1:32.057 1.330
17 Ocon Alpine 1:32.119 1.392
18 Gasly Alpine 1:32.222 1.495
19 Zhou Stake 1:32.359 1.632
20 Bottas Stake 1:32.786 2.059

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms