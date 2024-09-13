Site logo

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

13/09/2024

Times from today's second free practice session for the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:43.484 129.766 mph
2 Perez Red Bull S 1:43.490 0.006
3 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:43.550 0.066
4 Sainz Ferrari S 1:43.950 0.466
5 Piastri McLaren S 1:43.983 0.499
6 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:44.029 0.545
7 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:44.093 0.609
8 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:44.475 0.991
9 Russell Mercedes S 1:44.536 1.052
10 Bearman Haas S 1:44.547 1.063
11 Tsunoda RB S 1:44.645 1.161
12 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:44.683 1.199
13 Albon Williams S 1:44.737 1.253
14 Colapinto Williams S 1:44.749 1.265
15 Bottas Stake S 1:44.785 1.301
16 Ricciardo RB S 1:45.056 1.572
17 Norris McLaren M 1:45.156 1.672
18 Gasly Alpine S 1:45.391 1.907
19 Ocon Alpine S 1:45.810 2.326
20 Zhou Stake S 1:45.947 2.463

