Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:43.484 129.766 mph 2 Perez Red Bull S 1:43.490 0.006 3 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:43.550 0.066 4 Sainz Ferrari S 1:43.950 0.466 5 Piastri McLaren S 1:43.983 0.499 6 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:44.029 0.545 7 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:44.093 0.609 8 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:44.475 0.991 9 Russell Mercedes S 1:44.536 1.052 10 Bearman Haas S 1:44.547 1.063 11 Tsunoda RB S 1:44.645 1.161 12 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:44.683 1.199 13 Albon Williams S 1:44.737 1.253 14 Colapinto Williams S 1:44.749 1.265 15 Bottas Stake S 1:44.785 1.301 16 Ricciardo RB S 1:45.056 1.572 17 Norris McLaren M 1:45.156 1.672 18 Gasly Alpine S 1:45.391 1.907 19 Ocon Alpine S 1:45.810 2.326 20 Zhou Stake S 1:45.947 2.463