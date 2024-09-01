Site logo

Italian Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
01/09/2024

Result of the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 53 1h 14:40.727
2 Piastri McLaren 53 + 0:02.664
3 Norris McLaren 53 + 0:06.153
4 Sainz Ferrari 53 + 0:15.621
5 Hamilton Mercedes 53 + 0:22.820
6 Verstappen Red Bull 53 + 0:37.932
7 Russell Mercedes 53 + 0:39.715
8 Perez Red Bull 53 + 0:54.148
9 Albon Williams 53 + 1:07.456
10 Magnussen Haas 53 + 1:08.302
11 Alonso Aston Martin 53 + 1:08.495
12 Colapinto Williams 53 + 1:21.308
13 Ricciardo RB 53 + 1:33.452
14 Ocon Alpine 52 + 1 Lap
15 Gasly Alpine 52 + 1 Lap
16 Bottas Stake 52 + 1 Lap
17 Hulkenberg Haas 52 + 1 Lap
18 Zhou Stake 52 + 1 Lap
19 Stroll Aston Martin 52 + 1 Lap
Tsunoda RB 7 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:21.432 (Lap 53)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms