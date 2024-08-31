Norris takes pole at Monza

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 33 degrees C, while the track temperature is 48 degrees.

With Friday given over to data acquisition as a result of the changes made since last year's race, particularly the resurfacing, we were hoping that this morning's final practice might finally give us an indication of the pecking order.

It didn't.

Though Mercedes was quickest, Ferrari was looking strong on old rubber, while McLaren appeared not to be showing its hand. Then there was Red Bull, which has been what one can only describe as erratic, Perez claiming that the team has taken a step backwards.

That said, once the dust settled the top six - which included Verstappen was covered by just 0.251 which gives some idea of how tight it is.

The Monza tow is going to be vital, and as drivers seek to help one another out, this, combined with the usual traffic issues we see here, could lead to problems.

Though not the challenge it once was, Monza is not called the Temple of Speed for nothing and if nothing else we can expect a scintillating hour ahead.

The lights go green and Zhou leads the way, followed by Ocon, Gasly, Magnussen, Hulkenberg and the Ferraris, clearly all bar Stake are going for the tow from the outset.

Clearly, Haas resolved Magnussen's gearbox issue during the brake, the Dane having been ordered to stop on track in the final moments of the session.

Ocon posts a 21.346, this is beaten by Magnussen, Hulkenberg and finally Leclerc who crosses the line at 20.074. Sainz can only manage seventh after running wide in the second Lesmo.

Perez leads out his Red Bull teammate as the second wave gets underway.

Perez goes fourth with a 21.110, while Verstappen goes second with a 20.226 having been quickest in the second sector.

Quickest in the final two sectors, Norris crosses the line at 19.911 as teammate Piastri has a major lock-up at the second chicane.

Albon goes fifth, Ricciardo seventh and Colapinto eighth.

Next time around Piastri improves to fourth with a 20.488.

A 20.617 sees Alonso go fifth but he is demoted when Russell goes fourth and Hamilton fifth.

On his second flyer, Sainz goes quickest in S1. The Spaniard subsequently crosses the line at 20.149 to go third.

"Tyres are nowhere, sliding, massively," reports Russell as Gasly improves to ninth and his Alpine teammate tenth.

With 6:00 remaining, Perez is one of the five drivers in the danger zone, the other four being the usual suspects.

Albon and Perez are first out for the final assault. The Thai driver is currently 12th fastest, the Mexican 19th.

Albon improves to eighth, as Piastri is released into the path of Verstappen in the pitlane.

It is not an impressive looking lap from Perez, who finally crosses the line at 20.598 to go ninth.

As Hamilton complains about his hot seat, Colapinto runs wide in the second Lesmo.

As Hulkenberg goes 13th, Magnussen runs wide at the Parabolica after suffering a technical issue, thereby bringing out the yellows. "Oh, my God, man," declares the Dane.

Stroll can only manage 15th, as Ricciardo subsequently displaces him.

Piastri goes third while Verstappen aborts his lap after going quickest in S2.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Albon, Perez and Alonso.

We lose Tsunoda, Stroll, Colapinto, Bottas and Zhou.

The start of Q2 is delayed for several whilst gravel is swept from the track.

Sainz and Leclerc get Q2 underway, and as Gasly, Ocon and Ricciardo follow, used softs appear to be the order of the day.

Verstappen opts for fresh rubber, as do Alonso and the McLarens.

Sainz posts a 20.328 but his teammate responds with a 20.296.

Perez goes third (20.402), but is demoted when Verstappen stops the clock at 19.874.

Piastri goes top with a 19.808 but Norris has a 19.727 up his sleeve.

Hulkenberg goes seventh and Magnussen eighth.

Albon goes eighth (20.460) splitting the Haas pair, as Russell goes fourth, Alonso tenth and Hamilton quickest with a 19.641.

Both Mercedes drivers were on fresh rubber, as are the Ferrari pair as they head out for their second flyers.

Sainz goes third with a 19.799 while Leclerc can only manage seventh (20.007).

Hulkenberg goes quickest in S1 as all bar the McLaren pair are on track.

Verstappen goes quickest in S2 as Hulkenberg fails to improve on ninth.

Perez remains eighth as Verstappen goes second with a 19.662.

Ricciardo can only manage eleventh, as Albon goes ninth and Alonso eleventh.

Ocon and Gasly both fail to improve, much to the relief of Perez.

"Better than I expected," says Alonso.

Hamilton is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Perez, Albon and Hulkenberg.

We lose Alonso, Ricciardo, Magnussen, Gasly and Ocon.