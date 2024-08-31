Italian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.117 161.750 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:20.210 0.093 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.226 0.109 4 Piastri McLaren 1:20.252 0.135 5 Norris McLaren 1:20.262 0.145 6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.368 0.251 7 Sainz Ferrari 1:20.463 0.346 8 Albon Williams 1:20.596 0.479 9 Colapinto Williams 1:20.905 0.788 10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:20.943 0.826 11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:20.957 0.840 12 Ricciardo RB 1:21.077 0.960 13 Tsunoda RB 1:21.141 1.024 14 Gasly Alpine 1:21.155 1.038 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.157 1.040 16 Magnussen Haas 1:21.208 1.091 17 Ocon Alpine 1:21.258 1.141 18 Perez Red Bull 1:21.287 1.170 19 Bottas Stake 1:21.357 1.240 20 Zhou Stake 1:22.035 1.918