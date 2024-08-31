Site logo

Italian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
31/08/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.117 161.750 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:20.210 0.093
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.226 0.109
4 Piastri McLaren 1:20.252 0.135
5 Norris McLaren 1:20.262 0.145
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.368 0.251
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:20.463 0.346
8 Albon Williams 1:20.596 0.479
9 Colapinto Williams 1:20.905 0.788
10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:20.943 0.826
11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:20.957 0.840
12 Ricciardo RB 1:21.077 0.960
13 Tsunoda RB 1:21.141 1.024
14 Gasly Alpine 1:21.155 1.038
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.157 1.040
16 Magnussen Haas 1:21.208 1.091
17 Ocon Alpine 1:21.258 1.141
18 Perez Red Bull 1:21.287 1.170
19 Bottas Stake 1:21.357 1.240
20 Zhou Stake 1:22.035 1.918

