Dutch Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
25/08/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 72 1:13.817 129.067 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 62 1:13.878 0.061
3 Russell Mercedes 57 1:13.927 0.110
4 Sainz Ferrari 40 1:14.117 0.300
5 Piastri McLaren 36 1:14.237 0.420
6 Albon Williams 71 1:14.434 0.617
7 Leclerc Ferrari 62 1:14.585 0.768
8 Perez Red Bull 69 1:14.587 0.770
9 Verstappen Red Bull 30 1:14.752 0.935
10 Alonso Aston Martin 34 1:14.758 0.941
11 Gasly Alpine 54 1:14.855 1.038
12 Magnussen Haas 42 1:14.954 1.137
13 Ricciardo RB 52 1:15.222 1.405
14 Stroll Aston Martin 51 1:15.255 1.438
15 Ocon Alpine 50 1:15.390 1.573
16 Sargeant Williams 26 1:15.539 1.722
17 Tsunoda RB 16 1:15.552 1.735
18 Hulkenberg Haas 59 1:15.657 1.840
19 Zhou Stake 67 1:15.724 1.907
20 Bottas Stake 45 1:15.822 2.005

Check out our Sunday gallery from Zandvoort here.

