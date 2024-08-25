Dutch Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 72 1:13.817 129.067 mph 2 Hamilton Mercedes 62 1:13.878 0.061 3 Russell Mercedes 57 1:13.927 0.110 4 Sainz Ferrari 40 1:14.117 0.300 5 Piastri McLaren 36 1:14.237 0.420 6 Albon Williams 71 1:14.434 0.617 7 Leclerc Ferrari 62 1:14.585 0.768 8 Perez Red Bull 69 1:14.587 0.770 9 Verstappen Red Bull 30 1:14.752 0.935 10 Alonso Aston Martin 34 1:14.758 0.941 11 Gasly Alpine 54 1:14.855 1.038 12 Magnussen Haas 42 1:14.954 1.137 13 Ricciardo RB 52 1:15.222 1.405 14 Stroll Aston Martin 51 1:15.255 1.438 15 Ocon Alpine 50 1:15.390 1.573 16 Sargeant Williams 26 1:15.539 1.722 17 Tsunoda RB 16 1:15.552 1.735 18 Hulkenberg Haas 59 1:15.657 1.840 19 Zhou Stake 67 1:15.724 1.907 20 Bottas Stake 45 1:15.822 2.005

Check out our Sunday gallery from Zandvoort here.