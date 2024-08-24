Dutch Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:09.673 136.744 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:10.029 0.356 3 Piastri McLaren 1:10.172 0.499 4 Russell Mercedes 1:10.244 0.571 5 Perez Red Bull 1:10.416 0.743 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.582 0.909 7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.633 0.960 8 Albon Williams 1:10.653 0.980 9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.857 1.184 10 Gasly Alpine 1:10.977 1.304 11 Sainz Ferrari 1:10.914 12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:10.948 13 Tsunoda RB 1:10.955 14 Hulkenberg Haas 1:11.215 15 Magnussen Haas 1:11.295 16 Ricciardo RB 1:11.943 17 Ocon Alpine 1:11.995 18 Bottas Stake 1:12.168 19 Zhou Stake 1:13.261 20 Sargeant Williams No Time