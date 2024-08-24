Site logo

Dutch Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

24/08/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:09.673 136.744 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:10.029 0.356
3 Piastri McLaren 1:10.172 0.499
4 Russell Mercedes 1:10.244 0.571
5 Perez Red Bull 1:10.416 0.743
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.582 0.909
7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.633 0.960
8 Albon Williams 1:10.653 0.980
9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.857 1.184
10 Gasly Alpine 1:10.977 1.304
11 Sainz Ferrari 1:10.914
12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:10.948
13 Tsunoda RB 1:10.955
14 Hulkenberg Haas 1:11.215
15 Magnussen Haas 1:11.295
16 Ricciardo RB 1:11.943
17 Ocon Alpine 1:11.995
18 Bottas Stake 1:12.168
19 Zhou Stake 1:13.261
20 Sargeant Williams No Time

