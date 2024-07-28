Belgian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH Piastri McLaren NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NH Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NM Norris McLaren NM NH NH Sainz Ferrari NH NM NH Perez Red Bull NM NM NH NS Alonso Aston Martin NM NH Ocon Alpine NM NH NH Ricciardo RB NS NM UH Stroll Aston Martin NM NH Albon Williams NM NM NH Gasly Alpine NM NH NH Magnussen Haas NM NH Bottas Stake NM NH NM Tsunoda RB NM UH Sargeant Williams NM NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NM Zhou Stake NH

