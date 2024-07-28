Site logo

Belgian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
28/07/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NM
Norris McLaren NM NH NH
Sainz Ferrari NH NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM NM NH NS
Alonso Aston Martin NM NH
Ocon Alpine NM NH NH
Ricciardo RB NS NM UH
Stroll Aston Martin NM NH
Albon Williams NM NM NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Bottas Stake NM NH NM
Tsunoda RB NM UH
Sargeant Williams NM NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NM
Zhou Stake NH

