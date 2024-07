Toto Wolff reacts to Russell's disqualification

"We have to take our disqualification on the chin," says Mercedes boss Toto Wolff as George Russell is disqualified from today's Belgian Grand Prix

With Mercedes clearly not intending to appeal today's decision by the Spa stewards, Toto Wolff issued a brief statement.

"We have to take our disqualification on the chin," he said. "We have clearly made a mistake and need to ensure we learn from it. We will go away, evaluate what happened and understand what went wrong. To lose a one-two is frustrating and we can only apologise to George who drove such a strong race.

"Lewis is of course promoted to P1," he added, "he was the fastest guy on the two-stop and is a deserving winner.

"Despite the disqualification, there are many positives we can take from this weekend," the Austrian continued. "We had a car that was the benchmark in today's race across two different strategies. Only a few months ago, that would have been inconceivable.

"We had into the summer break having won three of the past four races. We will look to come back after shutdown rejuvenated and with the aim of maintaining our positive trajectory."