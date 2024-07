Russell disqualified

George Russell has been disqualified from the results of today's Belgian Grand Prix.

The stewards heard from a Mercedes team representative, the FIA Technical Delegate, the FIA Single Seater Director and the FIA Single Seater Technical Director.

Russell's car was weighed on the FIA inside and outside scales with both showing the same result of 796.5 kg.

The calibration of both scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team.

The stewards therefore determined that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement had to be applied and as a result Russell is excluded from the results and therefore victory goes to his teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

Competitors have the right to appeal certain decisions of the stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.