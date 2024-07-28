Site logo

Russell's car under weight?

28/07/2024

Post-race checks have found George Russell's car to be under weight, casting doubt on his win in today's Belgian Grand Prix.

After the race, his car was weighed and its weight was 798.0 kg, which is the minimum weight required by TR Article 4.1.

After this, fuel was drained out of the car and 2.8 litres of fuel were removed.

The car was not fully drained according to the draining procedure submitted by the team in their legality documents as TR Article 6.5.2 is fulfilled.

The car was weighed again on the FIA inside and outside scales and the weight was 796.5 kg.

The calibration of the outside and inside scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

As this is 1.5 kg below the minimum weight requested in TR Article 4.1, which also has to be respected at all times during the competition, Jo Bauer, The FIA's Formula One Technical Delegate. is referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.

1. Posted by Pavlo, 2 minutes ago

"I agree it’s sad if it’s true, but it’s not the fault of regulations, it’s a mistake of the team.
Rules are rules, must be applied."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Chester, 6 minutes ago

"Very sad, if true. FIA regulations wrecking one of the best races I've seen in decades. "

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

