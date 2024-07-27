Belgian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 2:01.565 128.885 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 2:02.998 1.433 3 Gasly Alpine 2:03.175 1.610 4 Norris McLaren 2:03.372 1.807 5 Ocon Alpine 2:05.250 3.685 6 Leclerc Ferrari 2:06.033 4.468 7 Stroll Aston Martin 2:06.037 4.472 8 Bottas Stake 2:06.492 4.927 9 Hamilton Mercedes 2:06.751 5.186 10 Perez Red Bull 2:07.103 5.538 11 Albon Williams 2:07.443 5.878 12 Hulkenberg Haas 2:08.040 6.475 13 Alonso Aston Martin 2:08.071 6.506 14 Ricciardo RB 2:08.410 6.845 15 Tsunoda RB 2:09.444 7.879 16 Zhou Stake 2:11.109 9.544 17 Sargeant Williams 2:11.220 9.655 18 Magnussen Haas 2:15.163 13.598