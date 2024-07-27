Site logo

Belgian Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
27/07/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 2:01.565 128.885 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 2:02.998 1.433
3 Gasly Alpine 2:03.175 1.610
4 Norris McLaren 2:03.372 1.807
5 Ocon Alpine 2:05.250 3.685
6 Leclerc Ferrari 2:06.033 4.468
7 Stroll Aston Martin 2:06.037 4.472
8 Bottas Stake 2:06.492 4.927
9 Hamilton Mercedes 2:06.751 5.186
10 Perez Red Bull 2:07.103 5.538
11 Albon Williams 2:07.443 5.878
12 Hulkenberg Haas 2:08.040 6.475
13 Alonso Aston Martin 2:08.071 6.506
14 Ricciardo RB 2:08.410 6.845
15 Tsunoda RB 2:09.444 7.879
16 Zhou Stake 2:11.109 9.544
17 Sargeant Williams 2:11.220 9.655
18 Magnussen Haas 2:15.163 13.598

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms