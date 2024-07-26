Site logo

Belgian Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
26/07/2024

Times from today's second free practice session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:42.260 153.217 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:42.475 0.215
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:42.477 0.217
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.837 0.577
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:43.098 0.838
6 Russell Mercedes 1:43.290 1.030
7 Ocon Alpine 1:43.401 1.141
8 Magnussen Haas 1:43.485 1.225
9 Perez Red Bull 1:43.504 1.244
10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.519 1.259
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.532 1.272
12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:43.538 1.278
13 Bottas Stake 1:43.675 1.415
14 Ricciardo RB 1:43.823 1.563
15 Gasly Alpine 1:43.829 1.569
16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:43.846 1.586
17 Albon Williams 1:43.892 1.632
18 Sargeant Williams 1:44.226 1.966
19 Zhou Stake 1:44.302 2.042
20 Tsunoda RB 1:44.348 2.088

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms