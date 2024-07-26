Belgian Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:42.260 153.217 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:42.475 0.215 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:42.477 0.217 4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.837 0.577 5 Sainz Ferrari 1:43.098 0.838 6 Russell Mercedes 1:43.290 1.030 7 Ocon Alpine 1:43.401 1.141 8 Magnussen Haas 1:43.485 1.225 9 Perez Red Bull 1:43.504 1.244 10 Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.519 1.259 11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.532 1.272 12 Alonso Aston Martin 1:43.538 1.278 13 Bottas Stake 1:43.675 1.415 14 Ricciardo RB 1:43.823 1.563 15 Gasly Alpine 1:43.829 1.569 16 Hulkenberg Haas 1:43.846 1.586 17 Albon Williams 1:43.892 1.632 18 Sargeant Williams 1:44.226 1.966 19 Zhou Stake 1:44.302 2.042 20 Tsunoda RB 1:44.348 2.088