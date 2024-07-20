Site logo

Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

20/07/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:15.227 130.276 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 1:15.249 0.022
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.273 0.046
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:15.696 0.469
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.854 0.627
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.905 0.678
7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.043 0.816
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.244 1.017
9 Ricciardo RB 1:16.447 1.220
10 Tsunoda RB 1:16.477 1.250
11 Hulkenberg Haas 1:16.317
12 Bottas Stake 1:16.384
13 Albon Williams 1:16.429
14 Sargeant Williams 1:16.543
15 Magnussen Haas 1:16.548
16 Perez Red Bull 1:17.886
17 Russell Mercedes 1:17.968
18 Zhou Stake 1:18.037
19 Ocon Alpine 1:18.049
20 Gasly Alpine 1:18.166

