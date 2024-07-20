Hungarian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:15.227 130.276 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 1:15.249 0.022 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:15.273 0.046 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:15.696 0.469 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.854 0.627 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.905 0.678 7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.043 0.816 8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.244 1.017 9 Ricciardo RB 1:16.447 1.220 10 Tsunoda RB 1:16.477 1.250 11 Hulkenberg Haas 1:16.317 12 Bottas Stake 1:16.384 13 Albon Williams 1:16.429 14 Sargeant Williams 1:16.543 15 Magnussen Haas 1:16.548 16 Perez Red Bull 1:17.886 17 Russell Mercedes 1:17.968 18 Zhou Stake 1:18.037 19 Ocon Alpine 1:18.049 20 Gasly Alpine 1:18.166