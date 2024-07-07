British Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 52 1:28.293 149.254 mph 2 Piastri McLaren 51 1:28.748 0.455 3 Verstappen Red Bull 48 1:28.952 0.659 4 Norris McLaren 43 1:29.262 0.969 5 Hamilton Mercedes 45 1:29.438 1.145 6 Perez Red Bull 50 1:29.707 1.414 7 Alonso Aston Martin 47 1:29.710 1.417 8 Albon Williams 52 1:29.718 1.425 9 Leclerc Ferrari 43 1:29.748 1.455 10 Hulkenberg Haas 43 1:29.836 1.543 11 Stroll Aston Martin 46 1:29.897 1.604 12 Sargeant Williams 42 1:29.972 1.679 13 Magnussen Haas 42 1:30.093 1.800 14 Tsunoda RB 43 1:30.229 1.936 15 Ricciardo RB 47 1:30.735 2.442 16 Ocon Alpine 46 1:30.875 2.582 17 Zhou Stake 43 1:31.014 2.721 18 Bottas Stake 44 1:31.277 2.984 19 Russell Mercedes 3 1:31.298 3.005

