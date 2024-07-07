Site logo

British Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

07/07/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 52 1:28.293 149.254 mph
2 Piastri McLaren 51 1:28.748 0.455
3 Verstappen Red Bull 48 1:28.952 0.659
4 Norris McLaren 43 1:29.262 0.969
5 Hamilton Mercedes 45 1:29.438 1.145
6 Perez Red Bull 50 1:29.707 1.414
7 Alonso Aston Martin 47 1:29.710 1.417
8 Albon Williams 52 1:29.718 1.425
9 Leclerc Ferrari 43 1:29.748 1.455
10 Hulkenberg Haas 43 1:29.836 1.543
11 Stroll Aston Martin 46 1:29.897 1.604
12 Sargeant Williams 42 1:29.972 1.679
13 Magnussen Haas 42 1:30.093 1.800
14 Tsunoda RB 43 1:30.229 1.936
15 Ricciardo RB 47 1:30.735 2.442
16 Ocon Alpine 46 1:30.875 2.582
17 Zhou Stake 43 1:31.014 2.721
18 Bottas Stake 44 1:31.277 2.984
19 Russell Mercedes 3 1:31.298 3.005

