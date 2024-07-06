Site logo

British Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

06/07/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:25.819 153.557 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.990 0.171
3 Norris McLaren 1:26.030 0.211
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.203 0.384
5 Piastri McLaren 1:26.237 0.418
6 Hulkenberg Haas 1:26.338 0.519
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:26.509 0.690
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.585 0.766
9 Albon Williams 1:26.640 0.821
10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:26.917 1.098
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.097
12 Sargeant Williams 1:27.175
13 Tsunoda RB 1:27.269
14 Zhou Stake 1:27.867
15 Ricciardo RB 1:27.949
16 Bottas Stake 1:32.431
17 Magnussen Haas 1:32.905
18 Ocon Alpine 1:34.557
19 Perez Red Bull 1:38.348
20 Gasly Alpine 1:39.804

