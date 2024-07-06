British Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:25.819 153.557 mph 2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.990 0.171 3 Norris McLaren 1:26.030 0.211 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.203 0.384 5 Piastri McLaren 1:26.237 0.418 6 Hulkenberg Haas 1:26.338 0.519 7 Sainz Ferrari 1:26.509 0.690 8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.585 0.766 9 Albon Williams 1:26.640 0.821 10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:26.917 1.098 11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.097 12 Sargeant Williams 1:27.175 13 Tsunoda RB 1:27.269 14 Zhou Stake 1:27.867 15 Ricciardo RB 1:27.949 16 Bottas Stake 1:32.431 17 Magnussen Haas 1:32.905 18 Ocon Alpine 1:34.557 19 Perez Red Bull 1:38.348 20 Gasly Alpine 1:39.804