British Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:37.529 135.120 mph 2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:37.564 0.035 3 Norris McLaren 1:37.714 0.185 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:38.139 0.610 5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.393 0.864 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:38.454 0.925 7 Piastri McLaren 1:38.654 1.125 8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:38.940 1.411 9 Perez Red Bull 1:39.284 1.755 10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:39.340 1.811 11 Albon Williams 1:39.603 2.074 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:39.700 2.171 13 Sargeant Williams 1:39.702 2.173 14 Tsunoda RB 1:39.820 2.291 15 Bottas Stake 1:40.242 2.713 16 Ocon Alpine 1:40.430 2.901 17 Magnussen Haas 1:40.539 3.010 18 Ricciardo RB 1:40.823 3.294 19 Zhou Stake 1:41.785 4.256 20 Gasly Alpine No Time