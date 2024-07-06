Site logo

British Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

06/07/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Qatar Airways British Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:37.529 135.120 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:37.564 0.035
3 Norris McLaren 1:37.714 0.185
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:38.139 0.610
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:38.393 0.864
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:38.454 0.925
7 Piastri McLaren 1:38.654 1.125
8 Alonso Aston Martin 1:38.940 1.411
9 Perez Red Bull 1:39.284 1.755
10 Hulkenberg Haas 1:39.340 1.811
11 Albon Williams 1:39.603 2.074
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:39.700 2.171
13 Sargeant Williams 1:39.702 2.173
14 Tsunoda RB 1:39.820 2.291
15 Bottas Stake 1:40.242 2.713
16 Ocon Alpine 1:40.430 2.901
17 Magnussen Haas 1:40.539 3.010
18 Ricciardo RB 1:40.823 3.294
19 Zhou Stake 1:41.785 4.256
20 Gasly Alpine No Time

