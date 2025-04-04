Japanese Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It is good to see that Jack is OK after his incident in Free Practice 2.

"Certainly, it was a heavy one and I am relieved to see he is fine after that. From our side, it was quite a busy day even with some of the stoppages and we managed to fit many things into our programme. We tried some different set-ups and the car is feeling good and we have something to work with for the rest of the weekend. Of course, more running would be beneficial but we're all in the same position and we will focus on maximising what we have tomorrow. The midfield is close with only a few tenths between a number of cars. That's what makes it exciting and we'll give it our best shot tomorrow in Qualifying."

Jack Doohan: "First of all, I am OK after the incident. It was a heavy one, something that caught me by surprise, and I will learn from it. I know the team has a lot of work ahead to repair the car going into tomorrow, so thanks in advance to them for their efforts. My focus is on tomorrow where we will have Free Practice 3 to get ready for Qualifying."

Ryo Hirakawa: "It was a great experience to do Free Practice 1 at my home race in Suzuka. It's a circuit I know very well so I felt quite confident to push straight away and really maximise the session and execute the team's run plan. We completed everything we intended to do so and learnt some things which should benefit the team going forwards. The car felt quick, that was cool to experience, especially at this fantastic circuit and I'm very grateful to the team for this opportunity. Finally, I am glad to see Jack is OK after his crash."

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal: "We are all relieved to see Jack walk away from his incident in Free Practice 2 and glad to see he is OK after his precautionary checks. It was a misjudgement of not closing the DRS into Turn 1. It is something to learn from and I know Jack and the team will be ready for tomorrow. His crew will work hard to have the car prepared after the damage. From a performance point of view today, there are some things for us to work on. Pierre had a good run in Free Practice 2, which bodes well for tomorrow, as did Ryo, who did a great job to run through the programme this morning. We tried some set-up options between cars and we have a good direction to go in ahead of Qualifying."

