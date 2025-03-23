Site logo

4 (penalty) points for Doohan

23/03/2025

Jack Doohan leaves the opening double header with 4 points... sadly they're the wrong sort.

Amidst speculation over Liam Lawson's future, fellow-Antipodean, Jack Doohan also remains in the firing line.

Finishing today's race 11th, he was subsequently demoted two places for forcing Isack Hadjar off track as they battled for position.

In addition the youngster was given two penalty points, just 24 hours after he picked up two for his last lap collision with Gabriel Bortoleto in the Sprint.

"It was unfortunate to receive the penalty that we did," said the Australian, who for the most part gave a decent performance, "we will revisit it to ensure it does not happen again.

The penalty was a foretaste of much worse to come for Alpine, for teammate Pierre Gasly, who had finished eleventh, was subsequently disqualified after his car was found to be underweight.

After two races the French outfit is the only team yet to open its points account.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Shanghai here.

1. Posted by Tom2681, 18 minutes ago

"Man didn't just take Ocon's seat, he also took his driving style."

