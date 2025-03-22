Doohan penalised

Jack Doohan has been penalised following his clash with Gabriel Bortoleto on the final lap of today's Sprint.

The Australian attempted to overtake the Stake driver on the inside of Turn 14 but locked up at the apex of the corner and collided with the Brazilian.

Doohan claimed that he was in control of the overtake but that the presence of the two Haas cars and the line they took compromised his overtaking attempt.

As far as the stewards were concerned, as the car attempting to overtake, the responsibility was on Doohan to ensure that it was done in a safe manner and in line with the regulations and the guidelines.

Secondly, applying the Driving Standards Guidelines, he did not have the right to the corner at the apex and should have backed off, because of the speed at which he approached the corner for the overtake and the resulting lockup and understeer, meant a collision was caused, for which the Australian was predominantly to blame.

The stewards therefore imposed the standard 10 second penalty along with two penalty points.

Meanwhile, the stewards opted to take no further action over another incident involving the Australian.

Earlier in the Sprint, Liam Lawson overtook Doohan at Turn 14 and there was a minor collision at the exit.

The stewards applied the Driving Standards Guidelines as a guide to determine who had the right to the corner and applying those guidelines, it was clear that the Red Bull driver was well ahead at the apex of the corner and was entitled to use the full track at the exit.

Doohan should therefore have given his rival sufficient room to overtake and his failure to do so resulted in a minor collision.

As the resulting collision was minor, the stewards opted to take no further action.