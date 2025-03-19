Chinese Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "It was disappointing to leave Melbourne without scoring points after showing promising pace across the weekend in a variety of conditions.

"The heavy rain during the final laps decided the result after we had reached Q3 and running in the top-10 for most of the race. However, I am pleased with the overall package and am confident heading to Shanghai for the first Sprint weekend of the year. With only one hour of practice, we will be quite limited, but we are hoping to hit the ground running and improve. The Shanghai track is very interesting with the technical opening to the lap - the very long first corner is one of the trickiest of the season - and the long back straight. We hope to be competing in the top-10 from Friday morning."

Jack Doohan: "There were lots of positive learnings to take from the weekend in Melbourne. Although the result of the race was not what we wanted the pace of the car gives the team confidence going into the season ahead and I am excited to bounce back this weekend in Shanghai. I have fond memories of the circuit from past visits, including a win in Asian F3, and it will be a fun challenge in a Formula One car. We will face the different format of a Sprint weekend in China so the challenge will be to make the most of the one Free Practice session we will have to maximise the weekend as much as possible."