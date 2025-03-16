Australian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "After such a tough race in really challenging conditions, it is definitely a disappointing feeling to leave without scoring points.

"It was a lottery out there and I felt like we did well to stay in the mix for the majority of the race. The rain shower at the end ultimately decided things with some drivers benefitting from pitting earlier and others, like us, taking a gamble to go a lap or two later. That is the way it goes sometimes. I am pleased with the competitiveness of our overall package. We have shown we have strong pace and I am confident going into next weekend in China, so we'll focus on the positives as a team and move on. Those conditions were really tough even for the most experienced drivers on the grid with such lack of grip. Jack has done a great job all weekend. He was really thrown into the deep end with those conditions and I know we are both determined to be back next week doing the best job possible and hopefully compete again for points."

Jack Doohan: "It was an unfortunate end to an overall positive weekend. It was the result of a combination of factors which we will go over together as a team to learn from and ensure it does not happen again. It is a tough way to learn but I have digested what happened and put it behind me to focus on what is ahead. The positive learnings from the weekend outweigh the outcome from today, we were strong yesterday afternoon but caught out with the yellow flag. All the weekend the pace has been there so as a team we can take confidence going into every race weekend. We have back-to-back races with Shanghai coming up next week, so we will regroup as a team and aim to come back even stronger there. Overall, the weekend has been great, the fans have been amazing, the atmosphere was incredible, and to have the opportunity to drive in front of a home crowd for my season debut has been special."

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal: "It's easy to come away from a race like today feeling disappointed. There are definitely some positives to take from the weekend. We showed that we're firmly in the midfield fight and, with how close the field is, it will no doubt fluctuate at different circuits across the season. The conditions were incredibly tricky out there today with a lot of incidents. Pierre was running a strong race until near the end when the conditions changed and missed out on the points. For Jack it's obviously not how he wanted his race to end, but he has shown positive pace across the entire weekend. With a double-header to kick off the season, our attention now turns to China where we'll look to regroup and improve on this weekend's result."