Piastri and Lawson support fellow-Antipodean Doohan

Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson have given their support to Jack Doohan, whose seat appears to be under pressure before a wheel has turned in anger.

While Helmut Marko might be Red Bull's Lord High Executioner in terms of firing those who don't deliver their results, at Alpine Flavio Briatore has an equally ruthless reputation.

However, the Italian isn't so much focussed on drivers' failure, but rather their ability to deliver success, particularly is this means money.

Having brought Argentine hot-shot to the Enstone-based outfit, Briatore refused to play down suggestions that the youngster might replace rookie Jack Dawson, instead insisting only that the Australian was safe for the first few races.

Many feel that this puts undue pressure on the Australian, a situation not helped by the unrelenting support for Colapinto on social media.

Ahead of his home race, a race in which it is vital that he throws down a clear marker, Doohan received support from fellow-Antipodean racers, Piastri and Lawson.

"It's always nice to have a fellow Aussie on the grid," said Piastri when asked about his countryman and whether he deserves to be in F1. "I think Jack very much deserves it.

"He had a lot of success in his junior career," he continued. "I know the challenges he's probably had in the last year of sitting on the sidelines, it's never an easy thing to come back into a race seat again when you've spent so much time out of a seat.

"Time is going to be an important thing, and trying to learn," he admitted. "But it's always great to have another Aussie and I think Jack has proved through his junior career that he deserves a chance, so it's nice to see him again."

"Jack totally deserves to be here," added Lawson. "He's obviously been successful in the junior ranks, but he's very similar to me in that you don't have to win F2, or win one of those championships to prove yourself.

"He's somebody that, especially in F1, the testing that he's done, from what I understand, he's been very, very strong. I think he deserves to be here. I hope he doesn't feel that pressure too much and just tries to enjoy it."

As for Doohan himself, the youngster takes a philosophical approach to it all.

"There's no point thinking about rumours or commenting on them," he said. "I have a contract for at least this year, if not more," he continued. "So you know, I look forward to many home grand prix.

"The uncertainties, you don't bother worrying about them anyway. I have to perform each and every time I'm in the car, regardless if I have one guy chasing my seat...

"We actually have four now," he smiled. "If you didn't realise, we have four reserve drivers. All four of them, not just Franco, probably wants my seat, if not Pierre's as well. I wanted their seats while I was reserve driver the last two years.

"So I'm going to enjoy every race as if it's my last because I want to enjoy each and every moment as I'm always in the car."