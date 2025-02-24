Alpine shakes down the A525

Alpine's 2025 contender, the A525, made its first appearance today, with Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan putting it through its paces at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The pair split the 200km restricted programme as part of the team's shakedown for its first of two filming days for 2025.

The team will be back on track on Wednesday as official pre-season testing begins, Doohan taking first driving duties before Gasly heads out in the afternoon and again on Thursday morning. The Australian will be back in the A525 on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning before his teammate rounds off the test on Friday afternoon.

"It is a great feeling to be back on track and driving the A525 for the first time," said Gasly. "Congratulations to everyone who has contributed to this car and all the hard work that has gone into preparing this season.

"It is only a shakedown, limited running, so it's not like we are driving the car at its full potential but the initial feeling felt smooth and I am just looking forward to getting going and having a proper run later this week for official pre-season testing. I must say, the new colours look really cool so I hope everyone enjoys seeing the A525 in action."

"We have had a good first day in Bahrain," said Doohan, "and I am sure everyone at the team feels really excited to be back and ready now to start the season.

"It is my first time driving a shakedown day so a great experience, especially driving on track with the filming vehicles! The car felt good so thanks to everyone at Enstone and Viry-Chatillon for their time and dedication in getting ready for 2025.

"I know Pierre and I are really excited for Wednesday and beginning pre-season testing. It will be three busy days where we have many things to run through in order to develop the A525 ahead of the season start."

"It is always a moment of pride when a new car goes on track for the first time," said team boss, Oliver Oakes, "so well done to everyone at Enstone and Viry-Chatillon for their hard work in developing the A525 ahead of this season.

"Despite the overcast and strong gusts of wind, we have had a good day's running in Bahrain with 200km completed split evenly between Pierre and Jack. It is important to give them a first go each and allow them both to have a first feeling at the wheel ahead of a busy three days of testing later this week.

"There are certainly multiple areas of interest for us to keep learning and progressing and we look forward to continuing the hard work beginning on Wednesday with Jack driving the morning and Pierre the afternoon."