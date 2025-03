Chinese Grand Prix: Preview - Stake

Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber returns to the Shanghai International Circuit looking to build on an encouraging start to the season. A seventh-place finish in Australia secured the team's first points of 2025, and with the first Sprint event of the season ahead, the focus remains on making the most of every opportunity while carefully maximising learnings from the weekend's sole practice session.

Mattia Binotto: "The race in Melbourne was definitely an encouraging start to our 2025 campaign, but now we focus on the next race weekend. The changing weather allowed us to gather crucial data about how the C45 performs in different conditions, and the team executed flawlessly, which was a positive plus. But it's also clear that the changing conditions during the race created an opportunity for us to score points. Overall, the car still needs improvement to consistently fight for points in a standard race. That's why, at this stage, it's crucial for us to capitalise on every opportunity and continue optimising our performance. Now, we move on to Shanghai, where the Sprint format results in an even stricter agenda. One single practice session means that preparation and quick decision-making will be key especially given the tight battle for reaching the top ten. We know where we stand and where we need to improve and are ready to take any opportunity that might get across again this weekend."

Nico Hulkenberg: "Starting the season with points in Melbourne was a great result for the team, giving us positive momentum heading into China. Sprint race weekends bring an added level of intensity, and they also introduce a unique dynamic, particularly on Saturday, where every session carries added significance. Immediately after the sprint, you have to re-focus to concentrate on the qualifying for the main race. Our approach remains the same: we need to make the most of every session of the weekend, gathering as much information as possible. Shanghai is a track I enjoyed racing on in the past. The aim is to be up and running from the very start, execute our weekend well, and keep pushing forward."

Gabriel Bortoleto: "Australia was a big learning experience for me, and I am looking forward to put that into practice as I prepare for another race weekend. The Sprint format will see us in action right away, but I am ready for the challenge. I spent a lot of time in the simulator getting familiar with Shanghai during the pre-season, and while it definitely is a demanding circuit, I am excited to get out there for the first time. The key for us will be to maximise every lap and put everything together when it matters. My goal is to take another step forward and be in the mix in both the Sprint and the main Race on Sunday."