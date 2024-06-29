Site logo

Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
29/06/2024

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.314 150.188 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:04.718 0.404
3 Russell Mercedes 1:04.840 0.526
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:04.851 0.537
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.903 0.589
6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.044 0.730
7 Piastri McLaren 1:05.048 0.734
8 Perez Red Bull 1:05.202 0.888
9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:05.385 1.071
10 Ocon Alpine 1:05.883 1.569
11 Ricciardo RB 1:05.289
12 Magnussen Haas 1:05.347
13 Gasly Alpine 1:05.359
14 Tsunoda RB 1:05.412
15 Alonso Aston Martin 1:05.639
16 Albon Williams 1:05.736
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:05.819
18 Bottas Stake 1:05.847
19 Sargeant Williams 1:05.856
20 Zhou Stake 1:06.061

