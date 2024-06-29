Austrian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Qatar Airways Austrian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.314 150.188 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:04.718 0.404 3 Russell Mercedes 1:04.840 0.526 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:04.851 0.537 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:04.903 0.589 6 Leclerc Ferrari 1:05.044 0.730 7 Piastri McLaren 1:05.048 0.734 8 Perez Red Bull 1:05.202 0.888 9 Hulkenberg Haas 1:05.385 1.071 10 Ocon Alpine 1:05.883 1.569 11 Ricciardo RB 1:05.289 12 Magnussen Haas 1:05.347 13 Gasly Alpine 1:05.359 14 Tsunoda RB 1:05.412 15 Alonso Aston Martin 1:05.639 16 Albon Williams 1:05.736 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:05.819 18 Bottas Stake 1:05.847 19 Sargeant Williams 1:05.856 20 Zhou Stake 1:06.061