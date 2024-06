Verstappen quickest despite engine scare

Ahead of today's sole practice session, the air temperature is 23 degrees C, while the track temperature is 31 degrees. It is bright and cool.

In terms of updates, Mercedes has a new Beam Wing, Ferrari Cooling Louvres, McLaren a new Front Wing and Front Suspension, RB a new Rear Corner, Stake a new Beam Wing... and that's it, for as a Sprint weekend that is no real time to test anything.

The big talking point this weekend, other than whether Carlos Sainz will make a n announcement about his future, is the work carried out to reduce track limits violations, last year's even marred somewhat by the number of post-race penalties.

The lights go out and the drivers head out, Verstappen and Hamilton among the first. As more drivers head out it's a mixture of hards and mediums.

"The steering reminds me a little bit of Miami," reports Norris, "it's pulling to the right."

"I don't like this steering column, it feels weird," reports Tsunoda. In a bid to get a grip on its (Barcelona) upgrades, RB is running both cars in different specs.

Of the first wave, Russell goes quickest (7.013), ahead of Verstappen, Hamilton, Sainz and Piastri, however Norris goes second with a 7.050.

As Hamilton improves to 6.925, having gone quickest in the final sector, only the Williams pair have yet to appear.

Albon eventually heads out and posts a 7.855 to go ninth, while Sargeant goes 17th with an 8.325. Both are on softs... the only drivers on the red-banded rubber.

In quick succession, Russell goes quickest with a 6.386 while Verstappen claims second with a 6.645.

Verstappen complains of low grip in low-speed corners.

Gasly reports that he feels pulling under braking as Hamilton posts a 6.392 to retake second, just 0.006s down on his teammate.

Both the Mercedes drivers are on hards, while Verstappen is on mediums.

Leclerc isn't happy when he is impeded by Hulkenberg. "All these cry-babies here with the traffic," laughs the German.

With just over 35 minutes remaining the track falls silent as the drivers head back to their garages... but not before Hamilton improves to 6.254.

As the drivers begin to head out again, Russell has a moment coming out of Turn 3.

"Is it not possible to change the steering column," asks Tsunoda again. "Not right now, end of session," he is told.

Elsewhere, Russell is unhappy that he and his teammate have been sent out together.

Oh dear. With 28 minutes remaining, Verstappen grinds to a halt on the pit straight. "Engine fault," he says as the session is red-flagged.

He is told to "sit tight" as the car is pushed to safety.

"The only thing I changed was the high-speed diff," says the Dutchman.

The session resumes with 24 minutes remaining.

Piastri is first out, followed by Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Norris and Gasly. Moments later, Verstappen emerges also, CTRL, ALT and DEL once again appearing to have done their magic.

"****, that was so scary man," says Tsunoda, "Albon, that was dangerous!" Indeed, the Williams momentarily was about to move to the right into the path of the RB.

The Alpines really look to be a bit of a handful, Ocon struggling to keep it on the black stuff while Gasly is bouncing all over the place.

With 12 minutes remaining, behind the Mercedes pair it's: Verstappen, Perez, Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Magnussen, Piastri and Ocon.

Tsunoda and Bottas both switch to softs, as does Zhou.

On the red-banded rubber Tsunoda goes third with a 6.579, as more drivers make the switch. Ricciardo (softs) goes tenth but is demoted when Stroll (softs also) goes second with a 6.384.

With 6 minutes remaining, Norris' McLaren is still being doused in flo-vis.

Verstappen and Russell both switch to the softs.

Leclerc crosses the line at 6.055 and Sainz at 6.128, but Verstappen responds with a 5.685.

Ocon goes sixth but is demoted when Piastri posts a 5.961 to go second.

Russell aborts his first flyer, as Norris goes quickest in S1. However, the Briton gets it wrong in Turn 4 and goes off through the gravel.

The session ends. Verstappen is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Ocon, Stroll, Russell, Tsunoda and Alonso.

Gasly is eleventh, ahead of Perez, Norris, Zhou, Bottas, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Albon, Magnussen and Sargeant.