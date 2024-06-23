Verstappen wins in Spain

With the days of 'Bore-celona' (hopefully) a distant memory, the media, especially broadcasters, is ramping up the hyperbole... then again, how else to keep existing fans glued to their seats 24 weekends a year while enticing newcomers to shell out for the ever increasing subscriptions.

While it has been an entertaining weekend thus far, with the top teams and drivers separated by thousandths of a second in almost every session, did we really hear right yesterday when we were helpfully advised that this year's is the best, closest, most exciting racing ever?

Wasn't it just two weeks ago, when George Russell and Max Verstappen posted exactly the same time in qualifying, that fans were told of the time that three drivers once posted exactly the same time in qualifying for the season finale? Indeed, didn't the subsequent race see the title decided in the most dramatic, controversial circumstances in living memory... Adelaide 1994 and Abu Dhabi 2021 aside?

No doubt the F1 broadcasters' colleagues working in football are telling viewers that the current England side is the best ever...

All that aside, today does have all the ingredients for a classic - though the Weather Gods are unlikely to play a part.

Already under intense pressure, Max Verstappen and Red Bull have a serious fight on their hands, as convergence and the budget cap finally begin to pay off... just in time for the next rules overhaul.

Norris' qualifying lap was mega, absolutely superb, and must have come as a shock to the Dutchman. That said, the RB20 still appears to have the best race pace.

However, despite Toto Wolff's negativity, the Mercedes pair are up there also, with the Ferrari duo in hot pursuit.

Adding to the spice is the chasing pack, led by a seemingly resurgent Alpine, Piastri, Perez, Alonso, Bottas and Hulkenberg.

As is so often the case however, the race cannot be won on the first lap, however it can be lost.

Too many times over the years we have seen drivers allow themselves to be overcome by over enthusiasm, and with so much at stake today, it would be all too easy to forget the lessons of the past.

Other than getting around the first complex of corners without any problems, the other major factors today will be strategy and tyre deg, while the wind has also caused a few problems over the last couple of days.

Temperatures for qualifying were around ten degrees down on FP2, and while this drop did not have any significant effect over a flying lap, it could be an important factor today.

According to Pirelli the medium and soft dry compounds offer the best performance. On paper, the quickest strategy involves the use of two sets of soft and one of medium. A one-stop strategy can be ruled out because it's too slow, but the idea of a four stint, three-stop race is not so far-fetched, being only a handful of seconds slower than a two-stop.

How the drivers manage tyre performance over each stint will also be very important, something which the teams worked on very carefully in the final free practice session.

Other than the Norris/Verstappen battle, and without wishing to be seen as the lunatics and conspiracy theorists that Toto Wolff referred to, the battle between the Mercedes pair should be good also, with Russell making no secret of his anger at his teammate's "prepping" antics yesterday.

Then we have the Ferraris literally head-to-head, not to mention the Alpine pair, who start alongside one another thanks to Perez' grid penalty.

As a reminder, the Mexican was handed a 3-place drop for driving his car in an unsafe condition in Canada, while Logan Sargeant has also been given a 3-place penalty for impeding Lance Stroll. Also, having taken on a new Energy Store and Control Electronics, in excess of the permitted number, Alex Albon will start from the pitlane.

The pitlane opens and Hulkenberg leads the way, followed by Verstappen, Perez, Magnussen and Zhou.

Air temperature is 24 degrees C, while the track temperature is 41 degrees, similar to Friday afternoon. It is bright and sunny, as Hamilton is advised that the "wind has picked up" and is "the strongest of the weekend".

Given a list of things to check, Leclerc asks if it is "urgent", he is told that it is.

Among the last to take their places on the grid are Perez, Sainz and the Mercedes pair.

Though the Dutch Grand Prix is a week away, the Orange Army has a very visible presence here today, thousands of them dancing away in anticipation of Verstappen doing the business.

Smooth Operator plays over the PA, a possible omen?

As the national anthem plays, Race Control claims that there is a 20% chance of rain. So, those Weather Gods could play a part... bring it on!

Asked if he believe a podium is possible, Sainz replies: "It's the main target, a good fight with the Mercs, we think Lando and Max are a step ahead."

"It's hotter and it's windier, and this race will all be about the left-hand side tyres," says Christian Horner, "whoever does the best job protecting it will win it.

"On Friday the cars all looked very, very close so anything could happen today."

All are starting on softs bar Albon who is on mediums. Norris, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Zhou, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Sargeant all on fresh rubber.

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away cleanly.

The track temp is up to 42 degrees.

The grid forms.

They're away! Norris appears to get the better start, nudging ahead of Verstappen. As they close on the opening corner, the McLaren driver moves to his right forcing the Red Bull towards the grass.

Behind, Russell moves to his left to cover Leclerc, while Sainz is alongside Hamilton.

As they go into Turn 1, Verstappen is on the inside and Russell on the outside, caught in the middle Norris hesitates.

The Mercedes driver takes the lead, ahead of Verstappen and Norris, who is now under pressure from Hamilton. Further back, Alonso runs wide.

"I got pushed off on to the grass," complains Verstappen.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Russell, Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Gasly, Piastri, Ocon and Hulkenberg. Like Russell, Hulkenberg has made up three places, while that off cost Alonso two.

"Might be our best opportunity now max. Think wisely." The Dutchman responds and nails the Mercedes into Turn 1courtesy of DRS and the sheer speed of the RB20. In no time at all he has a 1s lead.

Verstappen and Norris have been noted for forcing another driver off track.

"Ah, he closed on me, Carlos," moans Leclerc.

"He touched me. We collided, he pushed me off," says Sainz. "He touched my rear-right, so I was clearly ahead."

"These guys are pushing very hard," says Russell. "I need to cool the tyres."

After 6 laps, Verstappen leads Russell by 1.4s with Norris 0.87s behind, 0.95s ahead of Hamilton.