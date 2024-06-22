Spanish Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:13.013 142.683 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:13.043 0.030 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.050 0.037 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.087 0.074 5 Russell Mercedes 1:13.164 0.151 6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.359 0.346 7 Perez Red Bull 1:13.723 0.710 8 Albon Williams 1:13.753 0.740 9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:13.786 0.773 10 Piastri McLaren 1:13.907 0.894 11 Ocon Alpine 1:13.950 0.937 12 Gasly Alpine 1:13.964 0.951 13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.975 0.962 14 Bottas Stake 1:14.024 1.011 15 Magnussen Haas 1:14.074 1.061 16 Ricciardo RB 1:14.161 1.148 17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.254 1.241 18 Tsunoda RB 1:14.420 1.407 19 Zhou Stake 1:14.572 1.559 20 Sargeant Williams 1:14.729 1.716