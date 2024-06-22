Site logo

Spanish Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
22/06/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco Gran Premio de Espana.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:13.013 142.683 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:13.043 0.030
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.050 0.037
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.087 0.074
5 Russell Mercedes 1:13.164 0.151
6 Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.359 0.346
7 Perez Red Bull 1:13.723 0.710
8 Albon Williams 1:13.753 0.740
9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:13.786 0.773
10 Piastri McLaren 1:13.907 0.894
11 Ocon Alpine 1:13.950 0.937
12 Gasly Alpine 1:13.964 0.951
13 Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.975 0.962
14 Bottas Stake 1:14.024 1.011
15 Magnussen Haas 1:14.074 1.061
16 Ricciardo RB 1:14.161 1.148
17 Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.254 1.241
18 Tsunoda RB 1:14.420 1.407
19 Zhou Stake 1:14.572 1.559
20 Sargeant Williams 1:14.729 1.716

