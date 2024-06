Spanish Grand Prix: Preview - Pirelli

The tenth round of the season is a "hard" event for Formula 1. As usual, the Spanish Grand Prix takes place at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, which is one of the most technically demanding tracks for the cars and also for the tyres. Therefore, it's no surprise that once again for this event, Pirelli has chosen its three hardest 2024 dry tyre compounds - C1 as Hard, C2 as Medium and C3 as Soft, the same three selected for the opening round of the year in Bahrain.

The track is one of the most complete of any circuit in the world, not just those on the Formula 1 calendar, in terms of the challenges it presents. Apart from its straights, it boasts every possible type of corner, with some of them, such as turn 3 and the combination of 13 and 14 which lead onto the main straight, taken at very high speeds. The lateral forces exerted on the tyres, especially on the left-hand side of the car are particularly high, partly because nine of the 14 turns are to the right.

For many years, this circuit was home to winter testing for the teams and also marked the start of the European part of the season, which also signified the arrival of the first major upgrades of the year. Recently, changes to pre-season testing and the calendar mean this is no longer the case, but Barcelona is still a probing test, met with trepidation by all the teams because - and in this case the cliché is true - if a car is competitive here, it should be quick at all types of track.

In 2023, the original configuration, used since 1991 when this track first appeared on the Formula 1 calendar, was reinstated. It was changed in 2007 with the insertion of a chicane before the final corner, with the aim of creating another overtaking opportunity, but this did not materialise. In fact, the removal of the chicane, combined with the aerodynamic configuration of the current cars has seen an increase in overtaking here so that last year this track went from being midrange in terms of passing opportunities to one of the top four.

This year's race takes place three weeks later than in 2023 so it could be hotter and that could add another factor to tyre management. This thermal issue could put the C3 at a disadvantage, whereas last year that compound had been quite competitive even in the race, chosen by 16 of the 20 drivers for the first stint.

In terms of strategy, a two-stop should be the quickest option with all compounds possibly coming into play. If degradation is higher, then even a three-stop might be feasible, especially as last year's race proved that overtaking is easier than in the past.

Another consideration at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit is the importance of qualifying. In no fewer than 24 races here, the pole sitter has gone on to be first past the chequered flag and adding to the importance of this statistic is that on four other occasions the driver who was quickest in qualifying retired from the race.

After the Miami Grand Prix, this weekend is the second of the year in which all four championships for which Pirelli is the sole tyre supplier will be on track. Apart from Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3, Barcelona hosts the third round of the all-women F1 Academy series, now in its second season.

This year's race is the 54th edition of the Spanish Grand Prix, the 34th to be held at the current venue. It first appeared on the calendar in 1951, becoming a permanent fixture in 1986. The Montmelo track is the fifth to host this Grand Prix: previously it was held at two street circuits in the capital of Catalunya, twice at Pedralbes and four times at Montjuic. It was also run at the permanent venues of Jarama on the outskirts of Madrid (nine times) and at Jerez de la Frontera in Andalusia (five times). Spain has also hosted a further seven rounds of the world championship, all of them going by the name of the European Grand Prix: in 1994 and 1997 at Jerez and from 2008 to 2012 on the Valencia street circuit.

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are the most successful drivers at the Spanish Grand Prix, with six wins apiece, while a win in the 1994 European Grand Prix makes Schumacher the most successful when it comes to F1 races on Spanish soil. The German also heads the table for pole positions on 7, fastest race laps (7) and podium finishes (12). Of the constructors, Ferrari leads the way with 12 wins, 14 pole positions and 38 podium finishes.