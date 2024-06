Canada Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

Bruno Famin, Team Principal: It was positive to see our performance level in Monaco, to be in and around the top-10.

We knew Qualifying would be vitally important to the end result and that is why we are all pleased with the improvements we made across Friday Practice into Saturday Qualifying day. But we know Monaco is very specific and we must keep pushing and striving for delivering the most from the car each time we are on track.

Montreal is a place we love coming back to every year, because of the very special atmosphere here. It is an interesting track with some tricky corner combinations and tight walls in places. Being a temporary circuit, the track is typically quite 'green' in the first session on Friday. But as it has been completely resurfaced for this year, the grip and general conditions will be important to assess early in the weekend. With overtaking opportunities, it usually provides some good racing. The weather can also be very mixed in Montreal as we have seen in previous years, so we must be ready for all eventualities.

In Canada, we have decided to use the first mandatory young driver Free Practice 1, with Jack Doohan in the car in place of Esteban, giving him the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the A524. With Jack's great work in the simulator in recent races, we can count on his valuable feedback in Montreal.

Esteban Ocon: A lot has been said in recent days, so I am very much looking forward to driving again and getting back out on track. My focus and energy is fully dedicated to the team and maximising our results on track, starting already this weekend in Canada. The pace we showed in Monaco was positive, particularly in Qualifying trim where we had the opportunity to get both cars into Q3. As a team, we have been making steady progress over the course of the season. Despite the circuit characteristics being quite different, hopefully we can carry momentum into Montreal and show similar speed as we did in Monaco. The field is extremely close at the moment, so extracting every bit of performance counts.

Montreal is an event I really enjoy returning to each year. The fans are incredible, the track is fun to drive, and the city really embraces the event. The city centre has a festival atmosphere and also a French flavour alongside it! The fans always come out in huge numbers whatever the weather, which as we have seen in the past can be quite unpredictable. From the latest weather forecast, we could be in for more of the same this weekend. Straight-line speed is important in Montreal, as is stability under braking and riding the kerbs. Also, the track can be quite bumpy in certain places, so it will be interesting to see how the car behaves with the new asphalt.

Pierre Gasly: It felt a long time coming, but it was good to score my first point of the season in Monaco. The performance felt much more together than in previous races. We did not begin in such a positive state but we made strong improvements between Friday and Saturday, which made us quick enough to be in Q3. While that was pleasing in itself, as it was our first Q3 visit of the year, it was definitely a missed opportunity as we had the pace and I had the confidence in the car to be higher up on the grid. Even so, tenth is where we ended up and that's where we ended the race. A point is a good reward but we must keep pushing for more.

Next up is Canada. It's always an interesting place to race as it's a non-permanent circuit, which brings some interesting challenges throughout. We are expecting a much smoother layout since the track has been resurfaced but that might also mean grip is low especially on Friday Practice day. In the last two seasons, we have seen a wet Qualifying. We will have to be aware on the variety in conditions we might see throughout the weekend in Montreal and be ready for anything. Right now, though, I am pleased with the progress in recent weeks and we must aim to continue that with positive on track performances.

Jack Doohan: Really excited to get out on track in Montreal for FP1. It will be my first time driving at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, which I am looking forward to. I am grateful to the team for the opportunity to get more track time, and also familiarise myself with 2024 machinery early in the season. This will also help with the work I am doing in the simulator, particularly at the European rounds. My focus will be on doing the best for the team and maximising the session for both drivers, looking at certain test items and understanding the new track surface.