Canada Grand Prix: Preview - RB

Daniel Ricciardo: "I love Montreal, the place, the track and I'm really excited to go back there. It has some special memories; this year will be ten years since my very first Formula 1 win at this track.

"Of course, I missed the race last year so I'm more than ready to have a good weekend and get some more points on the board. Maple Syrup, Poutine and some good times!"

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm looking forward to Canada, first of all, because I love Montreal itself. I'm spending a couple of days here with some friends before the race. As much as I like the track, I've never scored points here, so that is definitely my number one goal for this weekend. Two weeks ago, I managed to score points in Monaco for the first time, so I'd like to tick off another circuit where I haven't scored yet. The team is working really well at the moment, it's coming together well so we just need to keep focusing on ourselves and push hard for Q3 on Saturday and more points on Sunday."

Alan Permane (Racing Director): "After a short two weeks in Europe, we return to North America for the Canadian Grand Prix. Set on a manmade island in the St Lawrence Seaway and against the backdrop of downtown Montreal, the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is a firm favourite amongst both drivers and teams. The track demands somewhat of a compromise in car setup with low-speed corners and kerbs requiring compliance but also quick changes of direction that need a stiffer, shaper car. The long straights mean a reduction in drag level from recent races. We look forward to extending the points-scoring streak of our 2024 car, the VCARB 01."