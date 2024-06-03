Canada Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Canada up next! I enjoy racing in Montréal, it's a fun track with some challenging sections which make it more exciting. Our car has performed well at a few different types of circuits, but we know we might have our work cut out in Canada. Our competitors are likely to be strong here.

"It was nice to have a week off after the Imola-Monaco double header. We walked away with two podiums, and a lot of points for the team. I've had productive sessions with my engineers back in the MTC, and now I'm excited to see what we can do this weekend."

Oscar Piastri: "Monaco was special. I felt it on all three days and getting a podium in Senna colours around those streets was sensational. As a young boy back in Australia, Monaco was one that I would dream about and so, it's nice to collect some silverware from one of the classics.

"I've been happy with where my driving is at the moment, especially the consistency that I've shown across the last three events. Progress is never linear but I'm enjoying showing what I can do and driving this car, which the team have done such a strong job with.

"Hopefully in Canada, we can pick up where we left off because it's so tight at the sharp end of the grid and we want more."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We are pleased to have returned to the factory from the double header with two P2 trophies. Both Lando and Oscar's strong finishes enabled us to continue securing a stronghold in our Constructors' Championship position. However, we are still towards the start of the season, so we have to work hard to ensure these results keep coming.

"The Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve is a driver and fan favourite, and one that poses a few new challenges when compared to circuits we've raced at so far this year. We go into this year's Canadian Grand Prix more optimistic than last year's, but with the understanding that we still face a tough battle to be competitive here. Our aim is to build a car that can be consistently competitive at all types of circuit, and the team are working hard to unlock that performance."

Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve

Race laps: 70

Circuit length: 4.361km/2.710 miles

Total race distance: 305.270/189.686 miles

Number of corners: 14 (8 right, 6 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5