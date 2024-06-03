Canada Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season will continue with Round 9, the Canadian Grand Prix, at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Canada debuted on Formula 1's calendar in 1967, with the event switching between Mosport Park and Mont-Tremblant during its nascent years in the championship. That all changed in the late 1970s when a permanent venue was sought, and the tiny strip of land on the man-made Ile Notre Dame in Montreal was identified as a prospective location. It proved to be a wise call by race organizers as Montreal has established itself as a favoured stop on Formula 1's ever-expanding calendar, with the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve the most frequented non-European circuit in the championship's history.

The 4.36km circuit, named after Canada's late Formula 1 hero, is known for its full-throttle blasts, medium-speed chicanes, and a smattering of heavy braking zones. It means teams must unlock a set-up that facilitates high top-end speed, while drivers need confidence to be able to attack the chicanes, and their aggressive curbs, while giving breathing room to the concrete walls which line the layout. A strong car under braking, and poised traction out of the slow-speed sections, is also critical to hooking up a hot lap around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are seeking to rebound from a brief and challenging round in Monaco as Formula 1 makes its voyage to Canadian soil. Hulkenberg has a strong track record at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with points at six of his last seven starts, and last year finishing in second position during qualifying - with the German subsequently starting from P5 after he received a 3-place grid penalty. Magnussen has started seven grands prix in Canada and claimed points on his first visit in 2014.

Ayao Komatsu - Team Principal: "Montreal is a pretty unique circuit, it's a street circuit. It's got lots of low speed corners, change of direction and it's quite unforgiving for making mistakes as well. The downforce level is lower than some of the other tracks, so combining that with characteristics of the VF-24, I think it's good that there's a lack of high-speed corners. In low-speed, car balance is key, so we need to get that right. In terms of downforce level, I think we're more competitive in lower downforce circuits so far this year than higher downforce, because of the efficiency of the car we've got so I think that's another positive.

"The main takeaway is that yes, Montreal is quite a specific circuit with the layout and downforce level, the high demand on the brakes, low speed and change of direction, but having said that, with what we've seen over the last eight races with the robustness of the car, I think we can fight for points."

Nico Hulkenberg: "I love Montreal and it's probably my favorite track on the calendar. I love where it is on the little island, the drive into the circuit in the morning, and the atmosphere in Montreal. It gets me every year and I just really enjoy it here. The circuit has a very cool flow, even though it's pretty flat - it doesn't have elevation changes - but the rhythm of the track is very unique and hits the spot for me. Last year was very positive, especially the Saturday, as Sunday we just weren't competitive and slipped back. I look forward to hitting the track and this year we're in a much better position and we should be able to translate a good qualifying into a race result."

Kevin Magnussen: "Montreal is another great track and another classic I'd say, although it doesn't have the history of Monaco or Monza, for example. It's definitely a driver's track as well, flying over the kerbs and braking late into the chicanes. It's great racing there with good opportunities for overtaking, and overall, it's just a great place to go. The city is awesome, the food, hotels, and the fans - I've got nothing bad to say! I don't think I've ever had a fantastic weekend there yet though, so I'm aiming for that this season."