Monaco Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Monaco up next! It's one of the most challenging weekends on the calendar. It's not the easiest track to overtake, but qualifying here is one of the most exciting challenges in motorsport. It's all about hitting the ground running and building confidence right from FP1.

"It felt good to be able to fight for the win in Imola, so we have so much potential moving forward. Monaco will also be a special race for us as we will be racing in a tribute livery to Senna. It looks amazing, and I can't wait to race around this special track in it."

Oscar Piastri: "It's going to be an honour to race around the streets of Monaco in our special Senna livery. He was a master of this track with six victories and it's important to pay tribute to such a role model of our sport.

"I have also come up with a special helmet design and I'll be auctioning off one of my helmets to raise funds for the Ayrton Senna Institute, which does such great work in providing opportunities and transforming lives.

"The past two race weekends in Miami and Imola have been amongst my strongest in F1 and it's an exciting prospect to be heading to Monaco with good momentum."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "We go into the Monaco Grand Prix with another podium finish. We're seeing consistent results and fights for wins, which is a good place to be. Monaco is an interesting circuit, as we know it's more difficult to make up positions in the race, so we need to once again qualify strong. However, it's not impossible.

"Monaco is also a special place for McLaren. We won many races here in the past with Ayrton Senna, so it's only fitting that we pay tribute to him here by racing in a very special livery inspired by his helmet."

Circuit de Monaco

Race laps: 78

Circuit length: 3.337km/2.074 miles

Total race distance: 260.286km/161.734 miles

Number of corners: 19 (12 right, 7 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 & Soft: C5