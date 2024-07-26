Belgian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Esteban Ocon: "It is a pleasure to be back at Spa-Francorchamps and driving at this awesome circuit.

"This morning, unfortunately, we had a water leak on my car, which ended my session early while the team fixed the issue. In Free Practice 2 this afternoon, we were able to run to our programme and get some much-needed laps in. Our low fuel runs looked encouraging but it looks like our long runs need some work, especially on tyre management. We managed to gain plenty of information across both cars today and now it will be important to run through that see what works and what does not and make the necessary changes ahead of tomorrow."

Pierre Gasly: "It is always mixed emotions coming back to race at Spa-Francorchamps. It's a truly unique circuit. I love driving a Formula 1 car here as is the case in Free Practice today and it is right up there amongst my favourite circuits. We have some upgrades this weekend so it's important for us to get them running and help us understand more about the performance. Free Practice 1 was good but we had a couple of small problems in Free Practice 2, which probably masked our performance. We have a lot of data to run through, some comparisons to make to the other car and we go again tomorrow ready for a busy day on track."