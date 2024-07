Gasly wants Sainz at Alpine

Pierre Gasly has revealed that he is trying to convince his former teammate Carlos Sainz to join him at Alpine.

In fact, the pair were only teammates for two races, way back in 2017, when Gasly was brought into Toro Rosso to replace Daniil Kvyat, and partnered Sainz for two races until he left the Italian team to join Renault ahead of schedule.

With Esteban Ocon leaving the French team at season end, Gasly admits to trying to persuade Sainz to return to Enstone.

"I think Alpine, the team has good options on the table," said the Frenchman. "At the end of the day, it's not up to me. I welcome the fastest guy out there.

"We all know who it is," he added. "But then, yeah, I mean, at the moment, we've got to wait. But yeah, the team has three good options."

Asked if he has spoken to Sainz, he replied: "I did my fair share of the job, but ultimately I believe in the projects we're building with Alpine and I always back the team up. Now it's up to him to make his own decision."

It's believed the other choices Gasly referred to are reserve driver Jack Doohan and Mick Schumacher who is part of the French outfit's WEC team. Stake and Williams have also been linked with the Spaniard.

As for the Spaniard, unless he has already made up his mind, outwardly he doesn't appear to be in any rush.

"Every week or day that goes by I'm closer to taking a decision," he said, "but I've been busy watching the Euros and I haven't taken a decision!"

Minded of the claim that he is the "cork in the bottle" of the 2025 driver market, he said: "I am conscious of it, but at the same time I don't think it's going to change because it's only the timing that I'm changing.

"I'm probably not changing the outcome of anyone as probably all teams by now have their priorities and their decision making depending on each scenario.

"At the same time, this sport and this world has taught me to be a bit more on the selfish side and look out for myself and take the decision that I need to take whenever I need to take it. And whenever I have all of the options on the table and I'm ready to take the decision, and not rush things if I don't need to."