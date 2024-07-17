Despite his Dad being owner of the team, Mike Krack insists that drivers other than Lance Stroll were considered for the seat alongside Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin.

Every year, when publishing and updating the 'Who Goes Where' for the following season, even though there hasn't been any official confirmation we comment "Dad Owns Team" when it comes to Lance Stroll and the Silverstone-based outfit.

However, team boss, Mike Krack insists that the youngster is not the team's de facto regular and that other drivers were considered.

"You should not get pressurised yourself by the driver market," said the German. "You need to formulate what you want, which we were quite clear about and we pursued these targets.

"So, of course, you always look at what is there and what is available," he added. "I think plans B and plan C, obviously, everybody's having. But if you can manage to make your plan A happen, then you should do that."

Of course, Stroll Jnr has a keen fan in Alonso, who has previously said that the Canadian has the talent not only to lead the team but to challenge for the title.

That aside, Krack believes that the good relationship between the pair is worth a lot to the team moving forwards.

"For many weeks I said we want continuity, stability and continuity," said Krack. "I think it's very important for a team, especially heading into a new regulation set. And we're quite happy that we have quite a mature line-up on the track.

"We know who our main opponents are and they are certainly not the other green car," he added. "So that is something that we have seen over the past years. They work very well together, pushing in the same direction. So we always wanted to do it like that.

"And obviously at this stage and throughout the season, I think the drivers was not our main problem. So we are quite happy that we have done this now and get some more calm into this situation."