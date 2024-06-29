Austrian Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We were expecting a difficult Qualifying session here in Austria and unfortunately fifteenth position was the best we could achieve today.

"We made some changes to the car between the Sprint Race and Qualifying, and huge credit to the team who worked flat-out to get everything ready. However, we didn't get much reward for this hard work. Let's see what we can do tomorrow, we will stay focused and try our best to achieve the maximum result possible."

Lance Stroll: "It's an incredibly tight field out there but, unfortunately, we seem to be on the back foot. Yesterday we managed to out-qualify the car, but today we've struggled in both the Sprint and this afternoon's Qualifying session. Realistically, tomorrow's going to be a tough day."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "A challenging Sprint and Qualifying session today. This is a phase of the season we knew would be difficult and Silverstone is likely to be similar. Lance and Fernando gave it everything today, but we are not giving them the right tools they need to compete for the point-scoring positions. Tomorrow is going to be a long race, but we will focus on being there to take any favourable opportunities."