Spanish Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was disappointing not to score any points this weekend in front of the home fans.

"The whole weekend we have struggled with our pace, and we suffered with high tyre degradation in today's race. It's likely to be tough over the next few race weekends, but we will get our heads down, work even harder and look to improve. We have Austria next weekend and then the team's home race at Silverstone."

Lance Stroll: "We knew today was going to be a challenge, but it was still a tough race out there. We went for the two-stop strategy and, as expected, a lot of the race was spent managing tyre degradation. We weren't competitive enough this weekend, so we have work to do ahead of Austria to find some more performance."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "A frustrating weekend for the team but not an entirely unexpected one. It was a race to forget at a track which exposed our known weaknesses. We understand the areas to remedy but we must be patient as they won't come overnight. Lance and Fernando did the best with what we gave them today. I would like to thank the fans support we've had this week and rest assured we are working hard to bring more performance."