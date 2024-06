Canada Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "It was a very unpredictable Qualifying session with the constant threat of rain lingering, but I think we have to be happy with both cars in Q3 in these conditions.

"After the last two events I was out in Q1, so starting in sixth position gives us a good chance of scoring points tomorrow. I don't think I did a perfect lap in Q3 and when you see at the end that I was only two tenths from pole position it hurts a little bit. In general the car has felt a little better this weekend and tomorrow we will see how we manage the tyres and pace as we haven't had a lot of long runs in the dry. If it rains tomorrow, it could be decided by fine margins and who switches the tyres at the right time, so we have to be prepared for everything."

Lance Stroll: "Getting through to Q3 is a positive result, but I think more was possible today. I had a bit of contact with the wall during Q1 which I think might have caused some damage as the behaviour of the car wasn't quite right after that. Still, we're in a good place to score some strong points in front of my home crowd tomorrow. The Montréal weather could throw anything our way, so we'll do our homework tonight and make sure we're ready to make the most of any opportunities during the race."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "We achieved our target of getting both cars through to Q3 this afternoon in Montréal with the prospect of rain not amounting to much in the end. Our pace has been better at our 'home' race but we are not getting carried away. It was a close battle and encouraging to only be a few tenths away from pole position. We made good use of the used tyres which got both Lance and Fernando through to Q3 ahead of the Ferraris. They both drove very well with an ever-changing track. The AMR24 is certainly more suited to this circuit and we will work overnight to optimise our prospects for tomorrow's race and give the local crowd something to cheer."