Canada Grand Prix: Preview - Aston Martin

Ahead of his home Grand Prix, Lance Stroll talks racing in Montreal, his favourite local haunts, and igniting the power within.

What does it mean to race in Montreal?

Lance Stroll: "The Canadian Grand Prix is one of the races I most look forward to. It's always special to be able to compete here at home.

"There's nothing quite like the support I get from Canadian fans. There's always this buzz and energy in the air that pushes me to give my all on track. It's such an incredible feeling.

"I used to sit in the grandstands here when I was five or six years old, and I first began karting in Montreal - not too far from the circuit - so whenever I'm here it hits home just how far I've come. To now be racing here in Formula One... it's a feeling like no other."

How does it feel to represent Canada?

LS: "I'm super proud to be racing here as a Canadian and to be surrounded by my family and friends. This is also something of a home race for the Aston Martin Aramco team now. It's great to see everybody embrace my home city.

"I love spending time in Canada, whether that's skiing in the mountains of Revelstoke or spending evenings on the water in Mont-Tremblant. It's a real honour to represent such an amazing country."

What are your favourite places to visit when you come back to Montreal?

LS: "I always make sure to get a Montreal-style smoked meat sandwich. There's a place called Lesters Deli that does the best smoked meat sandwiches in town. We took the team there last year and everyone really enjoyed it so we're planning to do the same this time out. I definitely recommend it if you want to get into the Montreal spirit.

"Sherbrooke Street is a lot of fun during the Grand Prix weekend. It's absolutely buzzing when F1 comes to town. Montreal really embraces the event - everyone gets into the spirit, which creates an awesome energy.

"The Old Port of Montreal is another part of the city that's full of life. It's nice to walk around the canal area there, and there's also a lot of restaurants and bars that have a good vibe.

"If you're looking for a nice view of the city, I really recommend Mount Royal. I like going running through the park there and heading up to the lookout point. It gives you such an amazing view of everything in Montreal."

What do you enjoy about Circuit Gilles Villeneuve?

LS: "I get a real thrill from driving around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. It's one of my favourite tracks on the calendar. I love the combination of the high-speed straights and tight chicanes and more technical corners. It's a track that keeps you on your toes, which I love, and seeing all the Canadian flags in the stands only adds to the atmosphere."

Together with our Official Fashion Partner, BOSS, throughout the week of the Canadian Grand Prix, we're celebrating individuality and shining a light on how our people ignite the power within to unlock their full potential and push boundaries. What does 'ignite the power within' that mean to you?

"To me, igniting the power within means tapping into my passion both on and off the track. I enjoy pushing the limit and challenging myself to keep getting better, which is really in sync with the BOSS mindset.

"On the track, it's about finding those extra tenths, being creative with my race lines and making bold moves. Off the track, it's pursuing interests that excite me and unlocking my potential through activities like surfing and snowboarding that improve my physical and mental conditioning.

"I always expect the best from myself and those around me, and it's this inner fire that keeps me motivated and striving for success in every aspect of my life."