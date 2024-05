Monaco Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We were a little bit unlucky at the beginning of the race. We chose the Hard tyre to start the race aiming to go very long in the first stint. With the red flag everyone changed tyres, we did the same but had to fit the Medium and go to the end which was tortuous.

It was very difficult to keep the tyres alive. At one point we thought we'd try a different strategy with Lance - a pit stop to attack Gasly, we were out of the points with nothing to lose. It didn't work but generally it was a disappointing weekend. We need to get better for Canada."

Lance Stroll: "I think we always expected the race to be about managing the tyres so that was no surprise, especially after the restart. You need a big delta to overtake here so we did what we could with the strategy. I had a gap over Pierre [Gasly] so we pitted for Hard tyres to try and race him in the second half of the grand prix. In the end it didn't work out so we missed out on scoring a point. This weekend was not the easiest and shows we need to find some more pace."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "After the red flag on the opening lap there were limited strategy options available today. Starting on the Hard tyres, we switched both cars to the Medium tyres in the hope we could go to the end of the race. Lance had a gap over Gasly so we took the opportunity to fit some Hard tyres to compete for the final point. Unfortunately it wasn't meant to be. Fernando managed his tyres well, but we finished just outside the top ten. It's been another tough day, compromised by qualifying outside of the points scoring positions on Saturday. Now is the time to regroup as a team, focus on improvements and come back stronger in Canada."