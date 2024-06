Engine manufacturers against 2026 rules revision

Mercedes and Renault warn that agreed engine regulations for 2026 must not be tweaked.

While the teams' social media admins dutifully reposted the images of the proposed look of 2026, eulogising the work of F1 and the FIA, the engineers and drivers were pawing over the accompanying official statement, subsequently admitting their fears that all was not well.

However, it isn't only the teams that are unhappy, for proposed tweaks to the agreed engine regulations have left the manufacturers unhappy also.

In its bid to achieve a 50/50 split between the traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and electrical energy stored in batteries, a major influence in terms of Audi and Ford entering the sport, new fuel flow limits were to be introduced.

However, as part of the drive to make the new generation of cars faster it has been proposed that the limits be increased in order to increase the output of the ICE.

"If there are some tweaks needed, I'm quite confident the PU manufacturers would help and be collaborative," said the FIA's single-seater director, Nikolas Tombazis in Montreal last week in reaction to criticism of the proposed regulations from the teams and drivers.

However, in the same way that aspects of the chassis and aero regulations appear to have been agreed without agreement from the teams, the engine manufacturers are none too happy about decisions such as this being made when the regulations were essentially set in stone.

"On the power unit side, the ship has sailed," said Toto Wolff. "On the chassis side there are tweaks that are possible that we need to do, but on the engine side the process is far too advanced.

"There are teams that feel they are on the back foot," he added, "and there are other teams that will feel, and OEMs, that they have done a good job. That's the normal kind of wrestling on regulations."

It's fair to say that one of those Wolff referred to as being on the "back foot" is Renault, which, still seeking to catch up after the previous rules overhaul, is looking to turns things around significantly in 2026. However, any tweaks this late in the day would likely set the Frernch manufacturer back again.

"We need to be careful because on the chassis side, almost nothing is done, because there is no regulation," said Bruno Famin. "But on the PU we have two years of work."

However, ever the contrarian, Christian Horner, whose Red Bull Powertrains enters the sport in its own right in 2026, doesn't agree.

"There is always one that doesn't want to change," he said. "But that's down to the FIA. They have all the knowledge and simulations.

"As I say, it is never too late," he insisted. "You have got to look at what is best for F1 at the end of the day and what will produce the best racing. So, trust in the FIA and FOM to make the right calls. Whether that is required or not, they have got all the knowledge to know."